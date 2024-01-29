Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (January 19, 2024) – MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is pleased to announce several exciting updates to its leadership slate. MOXI’s volunteer board works directly with Robin Gose, MOXI’s President + CEO, to oversee and support the organization’s mission to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

Ms. Gose, along with the MOXI Board of Directors, are elated in the appointment of Kate MacNaughton as MOXI’s new Chief Advancement Officer, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Kate back to the MOXI team. Her professional expertise, combined with her unwavering passion for MOXI’s mission, will be invaluable to our continued growth and service to the greater Santa Barbara community.”

Kate MacNaughton started her career in banking and worked internationally before relocating to Santa Barbara in 2009 to raise her family. She has spent the last decade specializing in nonprofit fundraising – including working on MOXI’s founding capital campaign, events, grant writing, and launching the museum’s membership program. After four years at Women’s Economic Ventures as the Director of Development and Communications, Kate is returning to MOXI as Chief Advancement Officer. She is eager to continue building philanthropic support that ignites learning in the community and supports interactive experiences in science and creativity.

MOXI’s Board of Directors welcomes new members Cameron Goodman and Olivia Wolf, who begin their terms in 2024. Gose praises the new board members, “I am looking forward to working closely with this exceptional board to drive our collective success and innovation in informal STEAM learning experiences for Santa Barbara’s kids and families.”

Cameron Goodman is a partner at Price, Postel & Parma LLP, a local law firm with long-standing ties to the Santa Barbara community. Raised in Bozeman, Montana, Cameron moved to Southern California where he earned his undergraduate degree at Occidental College, and later his J.D. at UCLA School of Law. Cameron previously served six years on the Board of Directors of Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA).

He moved to Santa Barbara in 2014 with his wife, and their son was born just after MOXI’s opening. They now regularly explore the museum with their six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. Cameron is thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the MOXI team as the museum continues to expand opportunities for young minds to dive in, explore, and learn about our world.

Olivia Wolf is a creative writer in Santa Barbara, California who is passionate about education and child development. She has taught and created programming for elementary-aged writers at a day camp in Bar Harbor, Maine. She also volunteered inside the classrooms of the Maine public schools to help students fall in love with learning and the creative process. Her time at Wolf Films, as an intern at the Today Show, as a volunteer at the Acadia Family Center, and on her husband’s federal congressional campaign, has given Olivia experience with brand management, large- and small-scale public relations campaigns, fundraising, event planning, and administration; all skills that will help further MOXI’s mission and strategic plan.

MOXI’s board of directors is pleased to recognize Chris Kroes as an emeritus director for his unique and exemplary service to MOXI even beyond the 22 years of his board terms. Mr. Kroes served as a board member and then Vice President of the board from 1999 until 2021. He served as Chairman of Building Committee and oversaw the design and construction of the impeccable LEED-certified MOXI building from its inception up to the grand opening. His tireless dedication quite literally enabled MOXI to get off the ground.

Chris Kroes is a litigation attorney and a partner at the law firm of McCarthy & Kroes. He has been married to Ann Kroes for over 30 years, and they have three grown children, Greg, Chloe, and Michael. He served as attorney coach to the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team for over a decade and brought the team to the State Championships multiple times. He is the Chairman of the Board of the Monrovia Nursery Company, Inc., a post he has held for over twenty years. In addition, he has overseen Santa Barbara Catholic Charities for over a decade as President, and served on the advisory board of Los Angeles Catholic Charities.

He continues to offer legal counsel for the museum and he is proud to continue to serve the Santa Barbara community in his emeritus role. Andy Winchester will continue as MOXI’s board chair, and new officers for 2024 include Kelly Almeroth, vice chair; Justin Anderson, treasurer; and Kirsten McLaughlin, secretary. Also on the executive committee are Donna Barranco Fisher, Graham Bell, and Austin Lampson as members at large.