Now Is the Time to Verify Your Voter Registration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – California voters will vote in March, but now is the time to verify and update your voter registration.

In California, the deadline to register to vote for any election is 15 days before Election Day.

The upcoming Primary Presidential Election is on March 5, 2024, and the deadline to register to vote for this election is February 20, 2024.

For information on how to register to vote go to https://www.countyofsb.org/1139/Register-to- Vote.

If you miss the 15-day deadline to register to vote, you can register conditionally and vote a ballot at any Polling Place or Elections Office in Santa Barbara County. Please check election specific information for locations and dates. A conditional voter fills out a provisional ballot that is counted once their eligibility is confirmed.

“Voting should not be complicated, and in most instances, is simple,” says Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland, “The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is here to help.”

It is easy to register to vote and to verify that your voter registration is valid. You can apply to register to vote right now by filling out an online application. A voter must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age on election day. Applications can be found at most post offices and can be returned, postage-free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. In addition, voters can register online, verify their voter registration, and update their residential and mailing address by visiting www.sbcvote.com or www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Additional questions can also be answered by calling the Elections office at 800-722-8683.