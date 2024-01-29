Public Engagement Commission Recruitment Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 29, 2024 – Are you interested in helping the City of Goleta find ways to engage the community in local government? If so, we encourage you to apply for the City’s Public Engagement Commission (PEC). The City is looking to fill two vacancies. Apply by February 22 to be considered.

The PEC advises the City Council and staff on issues related to public engagement in City government and governance. The Commission has previously provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections.

The seven-member commission meets four times per year or as needed. Members are appointed to 4-year terms and compensated at the rate of $75 per meeting. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

Don’t wait, apply today at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Applications must be received by Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.