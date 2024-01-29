The (K)TYD was always high (volume wise) at Greg Kirby’s Replay, a store that sold collectibles, toys and games located on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara just down from Trader Joe’s for the last 20 years. It was because of Greg that I began collecting Jack-in-the-Box antenna balls. My collection of over two dozen includes a Dodger Jack wearing a batting helmet.

Additional purchases from Greg’s Replay were a “Warm Winter Wishes” wooden snowman hanging on my wall; a Magic Johnson “NBA Hoops Star” plaque from the 1990 All Star weekend; a vintage Darius Miles L.A. Clippers jersey; and Lamar Odom and Shaquille O’Neal Lakers jerseys. There are too many more collectibles I have purchased at Replay to mention here.

Greg was more than a store owner to me; he became a good friend. When my sister wrote a book, he let her have a book signing event at Replay and put her book up for sale. In addition, the only flyer he ever allowed on his front window was of me and my band promoting our tunes.

We’ll miss Greg greatly — especially the way he rolled the R when he answered the phone, “Rrrreplay!”