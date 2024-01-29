Los Padres Forest Service came to West Camino Cielo in November, not notifying anyone in the community, with unmarked vehicles and Oregon license plates. They proceeded to destroy our neighborhood with a bobcat tractor on tracks with an asphalt roller in front with huge spikes, this destructive machine pulls the chaparral out by the roots and turns it into mulch, then tracks all over it. Not a pretty sight to see a thriving chaparral forest with healthy 3- to 4-inch manzanita and yucca reduced to mulch.

The community went out and saw what was happening to our neighborhood. We temporarily stopped the transformation from healthy chaparral to fire-prone invasive species. The invasion has already started with thistle and mustard being probably the most prevalent.

The plan is to do these kind fuel reduction projects across the whole mountain from State Route 154 to Gaviota so it will look like Windemere.

The community was given a one-week notice to inform us of their proceeding with their destruction. They notified us on Thursday that there will be a meeting at the San Marcos Fire Station, February 1, at 6:30 p.m. If you care about our mountain environment please attend.