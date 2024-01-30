With the election nearing, I am grateful to be able to support 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. As vice-mayor of Buellton, I rely on her to be an advocate on the Board of Supervisors who is always willing to problem-solve our community’s challenges. As our supervisor, Hartmann is deeply responsive to the residents of Buellton, and has been a guiding voice for a thriving, vibrant, and kind community here in the valley.

I appreciate that at the heart of Supervisor Hartmann’s goals is a voice for equality, dignity, and respect that is often lost in public office. Joan has always been at the front lines fighting for funding for our seniors, for resources for our schools, and for safety and respect for our most vulnerable communities. She has been integral to de-escalation of hateful language and rhetoric and has the incredible skill of bringing together differing parties and finding common ground from which to draw compromise and action.

The greatest part of Supervisor Hartmann’s leadership is that it is authentically rooted in a place of service, as she considers how she can help each of us on a day-to-day basis. I am proud to have Supervisor Hartmann represent me, my community, and my district at the county level, but most importantly, I am proud to have a leader who cares about her hometown and shows up for each of us every day.

On March 5, please vote for Joan Hartmann, who leads from an authentic place of service to her community.