Community Workshop and Survey to Reimagine Franceschi House

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 29, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input for a future project at the site of Franceschi House within Franceschi Park. After multiple attempts to restore the building since 1971, the City Council voted unanimously in 2018 to explore replacing Franceschi House with an open-air structure that would honor the legacy of the building and its previous owners, botanist Francesco Franceschi and philanthropist Alden Freeman, while providing access to the public.

The Department aims to learn the priorities and ideas that neighbors and park visitors have for the future of the site through an upcoming community workshop and survey.

Community Workshop

Date and Time: Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Location: The Riviera Ridge School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

The workshop will highlight the site’s history before presenting the background, opportunities, and challenges of a future project. Attendees will be invited to share their ideas and priorities for the site’s future. Onsite Spanish translation can be coordinated by contacting SWStewart@SantaBarbaraCA.gov by February 8.

Community Survey

A community survey is available online in English and Spanish to ensure that community members unable to attend the workshop can share their priorities for a future project. The survey is open through Thursday, February 29, at 5:00 p.m. at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Franceschi.

The results of the workshop and the survey will inform the development of three conceptual design alternatives for the site. The design and planning phase of the project is expected to be an extensive, multi-year process, including ongoing public outreach and a comprehensive environmental review process.

More information about this project can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Franceschi.