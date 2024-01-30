Fielding Graduate University welcomes new Vice President of University Relations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Fielding Graduate University proudly introduces Elena Nicklasson as the newest member of its leadership team, taking on the role of Vice President of University Relations. In this pivotal year, marking the university’s 50th anniversary, Nicklasson’s appointment is integral to Fielding’s strategic initiative aimed at amplifying the university’s engagement and extending its impact both within the local community and on the global stage.

Nicklasson, who has been with Fielding since 2017, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to social justice, nonprofit management, and strategic planning. Her responsibilities will include guiding initiatives, deepening stakeholder relationships, and elevating Fielding’s reputation in alignment with its strategic goals.

“As we celebrate Fielding’s 50th Anniversary, I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of University Relations, contributing to our university’s advancement while remembering its transformative legacy,” Nicklasson said. “It’s a privilege to be part of a journey that changes lives.”

Elena Ilina Nicklasson, MA, is a seasoned international practitioner with 20 years of experience in social justice, nonprofit management and strategic planning. With her rich background in fundraising, Elena has played a pivotal role in advancing the missions of several nonprofit organizations, including the Global Fund for Women and the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. Throughout her career, she has designed and coordinated a variety of educational events, conferences and media projects, focusing on peace, social justice and nonprofit management.

Her expertise in strategic planning, communications and operations demonstrates her adaptable skill set across diverse sectors. Since joining Fielding in 2017, she has served as Director of Development and, more recently, Director of Development and Community Relations. During her tenure at Fielding, she has helped steward significant transformational philanthropic gifts to the university, overseen the establishment of nine endowed funds and seven scholarship and research funds, planned and hosted dozens of virtual and in-person events and supported university communications and the Alonso Center for Psychodynamic Studies. Elena holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Beloit College and a Master’s in Organizational Development and Change from Fielding Graduate University. Currently a doctoral student in Fielding’s School of Leadership Studies, her research explores the decision-making dynamics of ecopreneurs balancing planet and profit. She co-edited the recently published “Transformative Power of Learning” monograph. Additionally, Elena serves as Vice President of the Board for the Santa Barbara-Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu.