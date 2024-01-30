SBART Press Luncheon: Jesus Miranda and Megan Garner Honored as Athletes of the Week

With winter sports reaching their final week of regular season competition the number of standout athletic performances in the Santa Barbara area are picking up.

This week Jesus Miranda of Santa Barbara High boys’ soccer and Megan Garner of Dos Pueblos girls’ water polo stood out from the rest of the field and were honored as SBART Athlete of the Week.

Jesus Miranda exploded for four goals in a 4-0 win over Rio Mesa. He followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Ventura.

Megan Garner has been a stalwart in goal for Dos Pueblos water polo.

Garner was a stalwart in goal for Dos Pueblos in three different matches this past week. Against Santa Barbara she helped hold the Dons to three goals in a 5-3 Dos Pueblos victory. Against Vetura she had six saves and four assists in a 10-0 shutout victory. In a game against Long Beach Millikan she had 12 saves in a 12-1 win.

Carpinteria Scholar Athlete of the year

As a four-year varsity player, Asher Smith has been an essential part of Carpinteria High boys’ water polo’s ascension as a powerhouse program.

During Smith’s time in the program Caprinteria has moved from Division 5 to Division 2. He was also named All-CIF Division 2 this season.

“Even though we only made the first round of CIF this year, not just myself, but multiple coaches in that meeting vouched for him and awarded him All-CIF honors for the great work that he has done in Division 2,” said Carpinteria coach Karl Fredrickson.

In the classroom Smith boasts a 4.4 G.P.A even with all his commitments to Carpinteria High and club aquatics. Smith will play Division 1 Water Polo at Loyola Marymount University next season.

Special Olympic Athlete of the Month

Scotty Ryker was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon as was presented his award by Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

Ryker specializes in the sport of floor ball and led his Santa Barbara team to positive results at the Kern County Tournament last weekend.

Scotty Ryker was presented his award by Mayor Randy Rowse.

“Scotty is an amazing athlete. He is participating in floor ball, which is a really challenging sport that is like hockey, except with a wiffle ball,” said Scotty’s coach Jaime Rutiaga. “Scotty had a wonderful tournament back on January 21 up in Kern County where we took on an excellent Bakersfield team and the Slo Tigers.”

Riker led his team in block shots, takeaways and showed excellent defensive prowess.