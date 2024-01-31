3C-REN Celebrates Successful 2023 with over $800,000 in Energy-Saving Incentives Serving over 500 Homes in the Tri-County Region

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura, Calif. – January 31, 2024 – Throughout 2023, 3C-REN (Tri-County Regional Energy Network), a partnership between the Counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura, served more than 500 homes in the region with energy-saving projects, representing a local investment of over $800,000 via incentives paid out to projects. 3C-REN also upskilled hundreds of local workers and supported design and trade professionals adjusting to new, more efficient building codes.

“We are very proud of the work we accomplished and the energy-saving projects we completed in 2023 as we move our region closer to meeting local and state climate goals,” said Marisa Hanson-Lopez, 3C-REN Multifamily Program Manager. “As we continue to provide new opportunities to save money and energy, we encourage residents and businesses to get in touch when replacing furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters, windows and more. 3C-REN incentives for these systems can lower energy bills while creating healthier, more comfortable homes that are better for the planet. We know it can be confusing, but we can help!”

One way to save energy is by replacing traditional water heaters and HVAC systems with modern electric versions that use heat pumps, which are three to four times more efficient than standard gas water heaters or furnaces. 3C-REN incentives, paired with state incentives and federal tax credits, can result in thousands of dollars in incentives and even free projects for some customers.*

Complementing its incentive programs, 3C-REN also offers workforce development and energy code support services. Over 120 training events were held in 2023 for Central Coast design and trade professionals, as well as students. Free certification events brought increased Passive House knowledge to the region, and over 140 construction projects received no-cost technical support from “Energy Code Coaches” who are trained in the latest building energy codes, which took effect January of 2023.

In 2024, 3C-REN will continue its Home Energy Savings, Building Performance Training, and Energy Code Connect programs while also launching three new programs—technical support for the agriculture sector, energy efficiency incentives for small and medium-sized businesses, and technical support to identify energy savings and resilience opportunities for commercial and public sector buildings.

For more information on 3C-REN programs and incentives, visit www.3c-ren.org.

*3C-REN rebates vary significantly from project to project, but usually fall within the $500-$5,000 range. State incentives for a new heat pump water heater range from $3,100 to $5,300. The state incentive for a new heat pump HVAC system is $1,000. Federal tax credits for heat pump projects are 30% of project costs, calculated after incentives, capped at $2,000 per year. Find out what you qualify for at www.3c-ren.org/incentives.