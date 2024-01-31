Mark Mansfield’s letter of 1-28-24 “History Doesn’t Repeat Itself?” needs to be heeded by all Americans regardless of party if they want their own freedoms, justice, and a country of We the People to be preserved. If Donald Trump is re-elected, the country will soon be under martial law á la Hitler and Nazi Germany. Trump does not allow dissent nor disloyalty. He fires those who disobey, calls people hurtful, untrue names, and constantly double speaks (language used to deceive, tell lies, flatter when not meant, etc.).

Remember Trump’s Republican National Convention in 2020? It was illegally held on the White House grounds. His wife, Melania, on the night of her choreographed speech, wore a female Hitler SS Uniform. This military outfit unequivocally sent the message that the Hitler vision of fascist dictatorship was on its way for the U.S.A. with Donald Trump as the dictator. Every other night of the convention, Melania wore a colorful, full-skirted dress of seemingly the 1930s to 1950s fashion era.

Look and listen carefully and critically.