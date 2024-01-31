Senator Limón and Assemblymember Hart Partner with Service Providers to Host Tacos and Taxes Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to cover a free tax preparation event hosted by Senator Monique Limón and Assemblymember Gregg Hart. This event will be hosted in partnership with Supervisor Laura Capps, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Golden State Opportunity, and Santa Barbara City College.

Eligible community members will receive free tax filing services, claim the earned income tax credit (if applicable), enjoy free tacos, and learn about community resources. All of the appointment slots have been booked.

WHEN: February 2, 3-6 PM. Members of the press are invited to speak with the Legislators and partners at 4 PM.

WHERE: Santa Barbara City College Cafeteria (Main Campus). Free parking is available.

WHO: Senator Monique Limón, Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Supervisor Laura Capps, Golden State Opportunity, United Way of Santa Barbara County, and Santa Barbara City College.

A press release with pictures will be sent out following the event.

Another Tacos and Taxes will be held in Santa Maria on March 2nd. Community members can visit MyFreeTaxes.org for free tax preparation assistance.