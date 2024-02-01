In my 11 years as an administrator with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, I had the opportunity to work with many members of the County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Joan Hartmann is among the very best.

As a county administrator in the past and as a current 3rd District resident, I find that Joan Hartmann demonstrates leadership in the best sense of the word. She asks probing questions, listens attentively, and provides thoughtful responses. Supervisor Hartmann explains her reasoning and the considerations that led to her votes. She is exceptionally respectful and considerate of all residents, speakers, and county staff.

Joan Hartmann brings people together to discuss thorny and controversial issues. A January 29 meeting on proposed rezoning of Glen Annie Golf Course is a recent example. She listened to all concerns and offered information to help everyone understand the challenges we face.

When bringing issues to Supervisor Hartmann, I felt heard and understood. I found her to be fair and focused on what is best for the county. I fully support Joan Hartmann for District 3 County Supervisor and encourage other to join me in voting for her on March 5.