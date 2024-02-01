Applications for City of Goleta’s First Community Garden Now Available

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications to reserve a garden plot at the soon-to-be completed Armitos Park Community Garden located at Armitos Avenue and S. Kellogg Avenue in Old Town. There are 50 garden plots available (10 large and 40 small). Priority will be given to City of Goleta residents, and if there are more than 50 applications submitted, plots will be awarded based on a lottery system. Residents must turn in the application packet by Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to be considered. The application, along with rules, regulations, waiver, release form, and code of conduct are available on the City’s website: www.CityofGoleta.org/ArmitosPark. You can also email your completed application to communitygarden@cityofgoleta.org, or mail it to City of Goleta, Attention: Community Garden, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta CA 93117.

Please note, only one plot will be granted to each applicant during this process. After the initial lottery system for resident priority has been completed, remaining plots will be available on a first come first served basis. The cost for a garden plot is $120/year with a $25 refundable security deposit. The annual rate can be paid in one lump sum, quarterly or monthly installments. Fees are due at the time of application, except for the initial lottery process. For those participating in the lottery, fees will be due within three days of plot confirmation.

The Community Garden is located in the undeveloped area of Armitos park, south of the playground. In addition to the 50 garden plots, there will be a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area, tool sheds and more. Construction is expected to be completed in early spring.

The project includes a new playground for 5–12 year-olds, with the addition of swings, sand features and music elements. Once open, the San Jose Creek Multi-Purpose Path adjacent to Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will extend to Armitos Avenue, connecting the two parks and providing more connectivity throughout Goleta. A Splash Pad is currently under construction at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park with hopes of opening in time for summer.

For questions related to the project or the application process, please contact JoAnne Plummer, Parks and Recreation Manager at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 562-5505.