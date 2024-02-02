Ballots for the March 5th Election Will Arrive Next Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – All registered voters in the State of California will receive a ballot in the mail at the beginning of February for the March 5 Presidential Primary. If a voter does not receive their ballot by mid- February, they should contact the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office at 800-722-8683.

Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status. To make address and other updates to their registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Ballots may be returned by mail (postmarked by Election Day, March 5), returned in person to one of our three election offices (locations listed below), to any polling place on Election Day or to an official ballot drop box.

County Elections has 30 secure ballot drop boxes in various locations throughout the County. Drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day beginning February 5 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, March 5. A list of drop box locations in Santa Barbara County is included with the ballot and posted on the website at www.SBCVote.com.

Ballots may also be returned to the County Elections offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc or to a polling place on Election Day before 8 p.m.

Voters may mail their ballot with no postage required, postmarked by Election Day, March 5, in the preprinted return envelope provided with the ballot. The Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballot early to allow time for it to arrive at the Elections Office.

Voters must sign the ballot envelope. The signature on every returned voted ballot envelope will be compared to the signature on the voter’s registration card before it is counted. If a voter thinks that their signature has changed over time, they should contact the Santa Barbara Registrar of Voters at 800-722-8683 or re-register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov. The DMV signature may be utilized with online voter registration.

Santa Barbara County Elections Offices are open Monday through Friday and located at:

Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real) – 8 AM to 5 PM.

Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134) – 8 AM to Noon and 1 PM to 5PM beginning February 5.

Lompoc Elections Branch Office (401 E. Cypress, Suite 102) – 8 AM to Noon and 1 PM to 5 PMbeginning February 29.

All three election offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc are available to assist with registering to vote, updating a voter’s registration, and obtaining voter-related materials. In addition, the offices offer services for those with disabilities.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at SBCVote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.