SANTA BARBARA —To bolster local blood supply and contribute to the community’s well-being, Cottage Health, in partnership with Vitalant, is hosting two blood drives in February.

The blood drives are scheduled in Goleta and Santa Barbara on the following dates:

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Thursday, February 22, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

351 S Patterson Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be parked in the Hollipat parking lot across from the hospital.

Register at cottagehealth.org/gvblooddrive

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Friday, February 23, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be parked at the hospital’s main entrance at Castillo and Pueblo.

Register at cottagehealth.org/sbblooddrive

As a token of appreciation, all donors will be entered into a drawing by Vitalant to win a $10 gift card.

Donors must present a photo ID at the donation site and are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before donating.