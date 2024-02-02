BREAKING NEWS: Evacuation Warnings Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA —To bolster local blood supply and contribute to the community’s well-being, Cottage Health, in partnership with Vitalant, is hosting two blood drives in February.

The blood drives are scheduled in Goleta and Santa Barbara on the following dates:

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Thursday, February 22, 2024
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
351 S Patterson Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be parked in the Hollipat parking lot across from the hospital.

Register at cottagehealth.org/gvblooddrive

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Friday, February 23, 2024
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be parked at the hospital’s main entrance at Castillo and Pueblo.

Register at cottagehealth.org/sbblooddrive

As a token of appreciation, all donors will be entered into a drawing by Vitalant to win a $10 gift card.

Donors must present a photo ID at the donation site and are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before donating.

Sat Feb 03, 2024 | 04:27am
https://www.independent.com/2024/02/02/cottage-health-to-host-two-blood-drives-in-february/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.