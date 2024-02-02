Santa Barbara County Fire Department Storm Prepositioning

In anticipation of the predicted heavy rain from the upcoming storm for the evening of February 3, 2024, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in collaboration with the Operational Area departments, is proactively prepositioning resources. This initiative, funded by the California Office of Emergency Services, will increase staffing levels and add necessary equipment to enhance our capacity for responding to incidents caused by rain, wind, and flooding. The augmentation of resources will cover the period from February 3rd at 5 PM through February 6th at 8 AM, ensuring our ability to manage any situation that arises effectively.

Prepositioned Resources Include:

Santa Barbara County All Hazard Incident Management Team

Operational Area Type 3 Strike Team

Heavy Equipment Task Force– equipped with a Grader, Excavator, and Loader

SBC Water Rescue Team

Emergency Communication Center Captain

Logistics Section Chief

SBC ASU Helicopter 964, beginning preposition on February 3, 2024, at 08:00 AM

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: Staying informed is critical during emergency situations. If you haven’t already registered to receive emergency alerts, we strongly encourage you to do so now by going to ReadySBC.org.