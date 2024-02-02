US 101 Lane/Ramp Closures Planned in Montecito/Goleta For Emergency Pavement Repairs/Storm Activity

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The No. 2 (right) lane of northbound US 101 will be closed from Sheffield Drive to Butterfly Lane in Montecito on Friday, Feb. 2 (tonight) from 7 pm until 5 am for emergency pavement repairs.

This roadwork is being performed by the Caltrans Construction and Maintenance teams based in Carpinteria/Santa Barbara in advance of expected storm activity over the next few days. Travelers are asked to drive carefully in this work zone.

In addition, the northbound on-ramp to US 101/State Route 217 at Patterson Avenue in Goleta will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 am to Friday, Feb. 9 at 3 pm due to expected storms.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.