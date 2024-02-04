The right going after Taylor Swift and pro football is very analogous to what stopped the movement cold almost two decades ago. In the 1950s, the John Birch Society was one of the leading exponents of grievance politics. They had begun to gain momentum when they suddenly made a horrible mistake. They directly challenged the legitimacy of then-President Dwight Eisenhower, calling him an operative of the Russians. Since Ike was the hero of the GOP, the idea blew up in their faces, and within no time they were back to being a sad, fringe, right-wing element.

The Swift NFL attacks will get more viewers for extreme websites, but these people are already brain-dead.

What it’s probably going to result in is Swift’s making supporting Biden a cool thing to do. If she can convince her constituents that voting is also cool, we might still have a country.