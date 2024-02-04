I am deeply grateful to have Joan Hartmann fighting for me and my community on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. I urge anyone who cares about responsive government to vote for Joan Hartmann as 3rd District Supervisor in the March 5 election.

I live in what feels like the wild west of the 3rd District — a canyon where some people seem to think that laws don’t apply, and anything goes. One example is large rooster operations, with hundreds of birds making a racket at all hours. Conditions are dirty and inhumane, and the quiet of our peaceful rural community has been destroyed. It has been so bad that two neighbors have sold and moved, and at a loss, as property values are damaged by these nearby operations.Joan Hartmann, hearing our concerns, led the effort to pass an ordinance limiting the number of roosters allowed. The supervisors, recognizing the link between these operations and cockfighting — because there is no legitimate kind of farming involving that many roosters — voted in support 4 to 1, with the backing of the Agricultural Advisory Commission. Supervisor Hartmann took quick action to protect us from illegal activity in a rural residential community.If you ask people who live in the 3rd District, from Goleta to Lompoc to the Valley, you will hear again and again about her responsiveness, finding funding and program solutions to address our needs. That’s exactly what we need in our representative!