Red Cross, Ventura County HSA Open Evacuation Shelter at Ventura College as Major Storm Impacts Pacific Coast

VENTURA, FEBRUARY 4, 2024 – In coordination with Ventura County Human Services Agency and emergency officials, the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter has opened an evacuation shelter at Ventura College Gymnasium (4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003) for residents affected by storm evacuation orders and warnings.

At Red Cross shelters, Red Cross volunteers and partners provide a safe place to stay, along with meals and snacks, hydration, emotional support, health services and more. The Red Cross remains in close contact with emergency management partners to assess response needs and we are prepared to open additional shelters as needed.

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter and all disaster assistance is free. We provide aid to all those in need, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. The Red Cross is also committed to helping people with a wide range of needs, including people with disabilities and mental illnesses, whether they are children or seniors. If you need to leave your home due to a disaster or emergency, you are welcome to come to a Red Cross shelter.

ITEMS THOSE GOING TO A RED CROSS SHELTER ARE WELCOME TO BRING

When you come to a Red Cross shelter, you are welcome to bring:

Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

People can find information for open Red Cross and partner shelters on redcross.org/shelter , the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or by going to redcross.org/apps.

PREPARE NOW The Red Cross is coordinating with County officials across the Pacific Coast to respond to the storm’s impacts as needed. We encourage the community to take time to be prepared to evacuate and gather essential supplies now.

HOW TO PREPARE

With additional storms on the horizon, be sure you’re Red Cross Ready. That means:

FLOOD SAFETY

Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and encounter a flooded roadway, turn around immediately and go another way.

Follow evacuation routes and do not try to take shortcuts, they may be blocked.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

Offer to help people who require special assistance including older adults, those without transportation, large families, people with disabilities and the people who care for them.

LANDSLIDE SAFETY

If you suspect imminent danger, evacuate immediately. Inform affected neighbors if you can, and contact your public works, fire or police department.

Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow and notice whether the water changes from clear to muddy. Such changes may mean there is debris flow activity upstream so be prepared to move quickly.

Be especially alert when driving— watch for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks and other indications of possible debris flow.

If you are ordered or decide to evacuate, take your animals with you.

POWER OUTAGE SAFETY

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will likely be congested.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside away from doors, windows and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Full generator safety information is available here.

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food. Use perishable food from the refrigerator first, then, food from the freezer. If the power outage continues beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

WINTER WEATHER SAFETY

Here are steps you should take to stay safe during this dangerous weather:

Winter weather can bring life-threatening conditions. Stay indoors and wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight warm clothes.

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends, particularly if they are elderly or live alone.

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling snow, pushing a vehicle or walking in deep snow.

Caulk and weather-strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide an extra layer of insulation to keep cold air out.

Make sure you have enough heating fuel on hand.

Protect pipes from freezing .

. If possible, bring your pets inside during cold winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water.

STAY SAFE OUTSIDE Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses much of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. This will reduce your chances of muscle injury.

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow. The strain from the cold and the hard labor may cause a heart attack. Sweating could lead to a chill and hypothermia.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia .

. Walk carefully on snowy, icy sidewalks. Slips and falls occur frequently in winter weather, resulting in painful and sometimes disabling injuries.

TRAVEL SAFETY Avoid travel if you can. If you must go out during a winter storm, use public transportation if possible. About 70 percent of winter deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles.

Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary.

Bring your cell phone and make sure the battery is charged.

Plan to travel during daylight and, if possible, take another person with you.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

Before leaving, check the weather reports for all areas you will be passing through.

Watch out for sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and dense fog.

If you are stranded, stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards (91 meters).

Hang a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) on the radio antenna and raise the hood after snow stops falling.

Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour. Use the heater while the engine is running. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.

Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.

If more than one person is in the vehicle, take turns sleeping.

Huddle together for warmth. Wrap yourself in newspapers, maps, and even the removable floor mats to help trap more body heat.

