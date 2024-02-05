Today, there is a growing unease permeating throughout America. And for good reason. Weak leadership and irresolute voters have led to America’s diminished standing internationally, inflation, rising crime, energy shortages and the hollowing out of our once great cities.

Two things, however, pose the greatest threat to America. Illegal immigration and a ballooning, uncontrolled national debt. Both are widely out of control. Simply put, we need to close our borders and balance the budget.

Going forward, we must elect leaders who have the courage, fortitude and know how to deal with these problems. Where are they? If they do not show up soon, our once great Republic will continue to decline.