I am a long-time member and supporter of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. I am horrified by the action of the SBMA canceling an art show that was years in the planning and firing the curator.

I am a firm believer in the principle that art is a vital form of enlightenment and, as such, most art has intrinsic value, regardless of any particular moral or political code. The viewer can choose not to visit it or to make up their own mind about its meaning and value.

To cave in to the politically correct cultural tenor of the day and reject this show and its creator is cowardly and a form of censorship. I am hugely disappointed by this action by the management of the museum.