Please give a minute to a proposal in Carpinteria that needs to be brought down in scale and size. Deadline for Public Comment is February 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. Email to: housingelement@countyofsb.org (alamillab@countyofsb.org)

There are 176 apartment units being proposed behind Casitas Village in Carpinteria. This three-story development is not appropriate for this site. The current proposal needs to be reduced in size, bulk, and scale to lessen the major impacts.

First, the impacts of a three-story building are incompatible with the lower footprints of nearby properties. Second, parking will be impacted with many new drivers parking nearby. And, finally, mountain views will be forever blocked by massive buildings. In the event of a fire, it could become a tragedy with drivers competing to use Bailard Avenue to get to safety.

Please find out about this if you are interested and ask for a return to the drawing board. The “Builders’ Remedy” is being used and, in my opinion, will be a big mistake. Thank you for contacting county officials and request the project go back to the drawing board to become more aligned with size, bulk, and scale of the area.