Evacuation Warnings and Orders Lifted for Residents; Red Cross Closes Emergency Shelters

VENTURA/SANTA BARBARA, FEBRUARY 5, 2024 – Due to local Evacuation Orders and Warnings being lifted and residents being able to return to their homes, the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter has closed the two shelters opened for storm evacuees at Ventura College in Ventura County and SBCC Wake Center in Santa Barbara County.

The Red Cross continues to coordinate with emergency officials across the area to respond to the storm’s impacts as needed. Additionally, Disaster Action Team volunteers are on standby to respond to individual residential flooding, fallen trees and other storm-related incidents that displace community members. If anyone impacted by the storm needs assistance, they can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Rain continues to be in the forecast this week and residents should remain vigilant of changing conditions. Learn how you can stay safe after a flood with these tips :

Prevent Injuries

Understand the dangers you may face and keep your loved ones safe.

If you evacuated, wait for officials to say it is safe before going home.

Avoid fallen power lines, poles, and wires. They can electrocute you.

Watch out for falling trees and other debris.

Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns, rather than candles, to reduce fire risk.

Many injuries happen during cleanup. Wear protective equipment, like boots, long pants, work gloves, eyewear, and an N95 respirator to protect your lungs. Follow the advice of local public health officials.

Learn how to use equipment safely. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water because you could get electrocuted.

Cleaning up is a big job. Take care of yourself. Work with a partner and take frequent breaks.

Protect Your Health

Flooding can contaminate drinking water. Check with your local public health department about drinking water safety.

Don’t get sick from eating spoiled food. Throw out food that got wet or warm. When in doubt, throw it out!

Stay away from floodwaters. They may contain sewage, sharp items, and chemicals that can make you ill.

If your home was flooded: If possible, dry your home and everything in it as quickly as you can within 24 to 48 hours. If you cannot return to dry your home within 24 to 48 hours, you should assume you have mold growth. When it is safe to return home, completely dry everything, clean up the mold and make sure you don’t still have a moisture problem. Keep wet areas well-ventilated. Throw away wet materials that can’t be repaired or dried.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, basement, garage, tent, or camper – or even outside near an open window. Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away – do not delay.

Take Care of Yourself

It’s normal to have a lot of bad feelings, stress, or anxiety.

Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress.

You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

YOU CAN HELPpeople affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Volunteers are also needed. Sign up to volunteer at redcross.org/volunteer.

