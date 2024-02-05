Early morning on Foothill I passed youngsters on e-bikes riding to school at La Colina. In and out of the shadows, visibility is not great.

It’s great that these students have the mobility and gumption to ride to school. Please, let’s do a better job of protecting them and all cyclists on that road. Typical speeds often pass the posted 45 mph, and it is common knowledge that drivers are distracted or impaired.

Bright green striping would be a good start, reflective bumps, pylons. This is not a big ask. Let’s not wait until we are wringing our hands about an “accident” that was waiting to happen. Supervisor Capps, Department of Public Works, are you listening?