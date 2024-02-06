High School Media Arts Logo Contest to Kick Off SB Funk Zone Live Bimonthly Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[SANTA BARBARA, CA] – SB Funk Zone Live is thrilled to announce the launch of a series of

bimonthly events, commencing in March 2024. Similar to the popular Downtown Santa Barbara

1st Thursday monthly events, the Funk Zone will open its doors late from 5-8 pm on the last

Fridays of every other month (November will be swapped for Dec due to the holiday).

In anticipation of these exciting events, SB Funk Zone Live is hosting a logo design contest to

find the perfect emblem to represent the diverse and vibrant atmosphere of the upcoming

gatherings. The chosen logo will be featured on print and digital materials, including posters

and brochures.

Contest Details:

● Event Name: SB Funk Zone Live

● Subheading: Art, Music, Wine & Dine

Local high school students are invited to showcase their artistic talents by submitting custom

logo designs via email to Jana@PaintJamUsa.com by March 1st. The top selections will be

proudly displayed at the inaugural event on March 26th (location TBD), where the community

will have the chance to vote for their favorite design in person.

Prizes:

● The winning designer will receive a prize of $75.

● The winning image will be featured on all print materials promoting SB Funk Zone Live

events.

● The winner will be interviewed on the Jeremy Higgins radio show, gaining exposure for

their creative contributions.

Jana, the organizer of SB Funk Zone Live, expressed excitement about involving the local

community, especially high school students, in the creative process. "We believe in tapping into

the incredible talents of our local students to capture the essence of SB Funk Zone Live. This

logo contest is an opportunity to gain professional digital arts work experience and showcase

their artistic abilities. The logo design contest will happen annually."

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting endeavor! Mark your calendars for March 1st

to submit your entries and March 29th to attend the first event and cast your vote.