Since your area remains under a state of emergency, with more rain expected in the coming days, will you include in your coverage a reminder that people should stay vigilant as the storm drags on, never leave dogs tethered or penned outside, and always take their animal companions with them if they have to evacuate their homes again?

Every time there’s a natural disaster, many dogs and other companion animals are left outside to fend for themselves and even left behind when humans evacuate. Dogs kept tethered will swim to exhaustion and drown—and there are tethered dogs everywhere. PETA’s Animal Rescue Team has witnessed firsthand the trauma that animals endure when left behind to face floodwaters and flying debris. During previous storms, we have found dogs dead. We have also found them up to their necks in water, unable to sit or lie down, and in almost-submerged crates inside houses and seen animals who have been flung around by high winds. Animals are terrified in weather conditions such as these.

Will you please share this lifesaving information with your audience?

Keep all animals indoors with you if you choose not to evacuate. Never leave them tethered, penned, or crated.

If you evacuate, plan your destination in advance and don’t leave animals behind or unsupervised in a car.

Be prepared: Use secure carriers, leashes, and harnesses. Bring along water and food bowls, a favorite toy, a blanket, a towel, and enough food for a week. Have your animals microchipped and attach legible ID tags securely to their collars.

Watch for other animals in trouble. If you see any animals in distress but can’t help, note their location and call authorities immediately.