We were surprised to hear a Goleta friend say there isn’t much to vote for on our March primary ballot. We replied that the March race for the County’s 3rd District Supervisor matters greatly to Goleta residents. Since redistricting, over 80 percent of Goleta is now in the 3rd District.

We added that we’re supporting the incumbent, Joan Hartmann for re-election. With seven years of experience on the Board of Supervisors, she has proven herself to be highly responsive to 3rd District residents’ needs. We need to re-elect her to ensure that Goleta continues to receive so many vital county services on which Goleta residents depend.

What county services do we depend on? Santa Barbara County provides a broad range of services that cities don’t, including health-care services for children, seniors, and the disabled; alcohol, mental health, and drug addiction services; and public health programs that were especially important during the recent pandemic.

To keep us safe, county provides Goleta with our police and fire services, the District Attorney’s Office, jail, and probation. The County’s Air Pollution Control District protects us from dangerous emissions. And the county oversees Goleta Beach and the environmentally precious Gaviota Coast.

Please remind your Goleta family and friends how important it is to vote for 3rd District supervisor in the March election, ensuring the county continues its delivery of vital services to Goleta.

We have found Supervisor Hartmann to be a hardworking, committed 3rd District representative, and we feel fortunate to have her speaking on our behalf. We hope you feel the same way and will vote to re-elect Joan Hartmann as 3rd District Supervisor on March 5.