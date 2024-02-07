Bishop Diego Football Stars Sign Letters of Intent to Play at Cal Poly

Bishop Diego football only had two seniors on the roster this past season — running back Misa Paiau and lineman Tristan Fui — and on Wednesday both of the standout players officially signed their letters of intent to play next year at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in a Signing Day ceremony with family, friends, and classmates in the “Brick House” gym.

Both Paiau and Fui have been part of a new era of football at Bishop Diego, and the team had high expectations heading into the 2023 season, with both players receiving Division 1 interest going into their senior years. Paiau —a running back and linebacker that had averaged nearly 10 yards a carry with 779 yards as a junior — received an offer for a full athletic scholarship from Cal Poly in June 2023. By December 2023, Fui had also received a scholarship offer from Cal Poly.

Paiau suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2023 season, but Cal Poly honored its promise to keep a scholarship available for him. Fui, despite being the team’s only senior, became the team leader and helped the Cardinals recover from a rocky start to finish the regular season with three Maramonte League wins to sneak into the playoffs.

Paiau and Fui alongside the rest of the 2023 Bishop Diego football team. photo credit: Alexis Garcia

Before the two officially signed their letters of intent during the February 8 Signing Day event, Bishop Diego Athletic Director John Muller and Associate Athletic Director Melinda Matsumoto shared a few words about the two outgoing seniors.

“Today is about celebrating a couple athletes,” Muller said. “Two guys that play football here at a very very exceptional level.” He said he was proud of their decision to attend Cal Poly, which he said was “Not just a good football school, but a great academic school” as well.

Matsumoto shared a message from Bishop Diego Coach Tom Crawford, saying that both Paiau and Fui “represent what Bishop Diego is about,” not only with athletic success but also by being an example of excellent young men.

“All the coaches that have had both of these young men know that they are not just talented, but they are, more importantly, high character people,” Matsumoto said.

She thanked Fui for being a great team leader as the Cardinal’s only senior player suiting up for most of the year. “His steadiness, leadership, and work ethic will make him a great player,” she said.

Both Paiau and Fui shared a few words of gratitude to the family and friends that had gathered to watch the event.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God,” Fui said, followed by a list of “thank you’s” to family, teachers, and coaches that helped along the way.

“Thank you for everything, for the support,” Paiau said. “Thank you Bishop Diego. Go Stangs!”

Palau and Fui are expected to join Cal Poly’s football program after graduation this summer.