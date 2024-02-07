During my 14 years of service as a state legislator, I was privileged to work with many committed, dedicated, and capable public servants who reflect the best human values and a consistent pursuit of excellence. Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is one of them.

Supervisor Hartmann is dedicated to her constituents. When the City of Lompoc was moved into the district she represents two years ago, she quickly recognized its challenges — skyrocketing gun crime, lack of cultural resources and a need for greater economic vitality.

Supervisor Hartmann has been a steady presence, meeting with community leaders and attending community events. Particularly sensitive to the struggles of military veterans (her father was a veteran of the Korean conflict), she has pushed for the investment of county resources to reduce the number of homeless veterans. Recognizing our expanding senior population, she has been leading the effort to improve delivery of services, including congregate meals, wellness checks, and reconstitution of the Senior Commission.

While the City of Lompoc has expanded law enforcement presence, Supervisor Hartmann has advanced a coordinated community response to identify the causes of gun crimes, supporting Collective Communities Creating Change with grant, office space and technical assistance. She has facilitated collaboration among organizations serving youth, acknowledging the need to address the gun violence epidemic before kids get in trouble.

Supervisor Hartmann has helped accelerate Lompoc’s economic revitalization by enlisting our state legislators to procure $2.5 million for the Lompoc Theatre and by serving on the newly created private space launch group at the Vandenberg Space Base.

I am hopeful the residents of the 3rd District will recognize Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s effectiveness and leadership and re-elect her on March 5.

Hannah-Beth Jackson served as State Senator and Assemblymember for the Santa Barbara County region.