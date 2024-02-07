‘Ms Magazine’ Editor Addresses ‘The Power of Women’s Rights Issues in the 2024 Elections’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The former Presidents of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee will host their 23rd annual Presidents’ Circle luncheon on Friday, March 8, 2024, 11:30-1:30 at the Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 Cabrillo Boulevard. The speaker will be Kathy Spillar, the executive director of Feminist Majority Foundation and executive editor of Ms. Magazine. Spillar will address THE POWER OF WOMEN’S RIGHTS ISSUES IN THE 2024 ELECTIONS.

Many people might not know that Ms. began as a one-off insert in New York magazine in 1971 and then had the first stand-alone issue in January 1972. The magazine was revolutionary at the time, featuring articles about women’s issues and feminism. Fifty-two years later, Ms. magazine continues to be relevant, covering stories that illuminate the challenges that women continue to face, such as gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace, access to affordable childcare, reproductive choice, gun violence, domestic violence, and civil rights for ethnic and racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community. In her role, Kathy Spillar oversees Ms. magazine’s editorial content and the Ms. in the Classroom program. She is also the editor of and contributor to 50 Years of Ms: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine that Ignited a Revolution (Knopf, Sept. 2023). In addition to the importance of getting out the vote, Spillar will discuss the many reasons why women – and anyone who supports women’s achievement of equal rights –needs to become politically involved in 2024.

The SBWPC is a non-partisan political action committee, endorsing candidates who promote a feminist agenda as outlined in their policy positions. To promote these goals, SBWPC produces such events as Candidate Development Workshops, Endorsement Meetings, Cosmopolitics, Educational Forums, and Presidents’ Circle Luncheons. The public is invited to attend the luncheon, and to register, go to sbwpc.org/events.