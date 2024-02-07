Remembering Faris Sanjakdar

Faris (aka Faroosi) Ghassan Sanjakdar, you came to us on May 20, 1993, as the sweetest, gentlest, and most lovable essence on earth. You departed on January 1, 2024, as a free spirit with a heart of gold.

Every cell of my body hurts as it adjusts to the reality that you no longer exist in your earthly form.

You have gifted me with the sweetest experiences of your childhood and adulthood. What seemed to be an everlasting life full of love and laughter; the dance parties we had as soon as you learned to stand on your little flat feet that continued throughout your adulthood, our sing-a-longs to Barney and Friends and karaoke sessions to Bee Gees, Outkast, Fairuz, and Sherine, the bake-offs we had with your delicious banana chocolate muffins and key lime pies, and our Thursday night family outings to Chuck E Cheese or the National Mall where I chased you and Hagar around during your toddler years, are only a few of the countless memories that I carry in my heart.

I miss you baby brother. Our smart and sassy Santa Barbara Civil Engineer. The vagabond and nonconformer who took a school sabbatical to travel the world before finishing your engineering degree. The artist of our family. The most patient and peaceful child in our family. The best little brother to Homam, Yasmeen, and me. Hagar’s little twin star. The fun uncle to Jude, Ryann, and Keira. Mama’s “puppy face.” Baba’s “Al-Faris-Al-Homam.” Patrick’s best friend. The Santa Barbara voice for the destitute and powerless people of Palestine. You demonstrated the power of kindness and tolerance. We all love you so much and pray for you until the day we can be together again.

I grieve as I look to find a place to channel all the love that I have left for you on earth. Thank you for putting me back on a path to trust in God and remember the important things in life: To practice love, kindness, and acceptance to the fullest extent.

I now carry your spirit, fused with my spirit, in every cell of my body. Every time I sing, I sing with you. Every time I dance, I dance with you. When I see something beautiful, I know you can see it too. Every act of love I express is now amplified with the help of your spirit that I carry with me.

I love you Habibi. Verily to God we belong and verily to Him do we return. See you in the next life. With more love than words can describe,

Sarah Sue