Using U.S. tax dollars, around 30,000 Palestinians have been killed or are missing under the rubble by the hands of Israel since October 7. While the actual civilian death rate is undeniably higher, Israel’s own reports have stated that two-thirds of the dead are civilians. Israel’s own numbers admit to a civilian death rate higher than that of the October 7 attack.

Nearly every person living in Gaza has been displaced. Seventy percent of housing is partially or completely destroyed. The UN reported that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and blocking of humanitarian aid has forced nearly half of Gazans to the brink of starvation.

Whether or not someone agrees with the motivation of going after Hamas or saving the hostages, it is clear that Israel’s conduct doesn’t match their stated actions. Israel has repeatedly killed and bombed their own hostages.

Congressmember Carbajal, it is imperative that you call for a mutual cease fire to end the suffering of all people in the Middle East and for the entire world’s safety. Just in 2024, we have seen violence in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Pakistan. There is no path to security, privacy, or sovereignty for anyone or any country without peace. Any continuation of U.S. support for Israel will also put our own service members, like the three who died during a drone strike in Jordan, at risk.