California Wine Festival Returns in 2024 at Four Picturesque Coastal Destinations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (February 1, 2024) — California Wine Festival, a nationally recognized event series, is proud to announce its return in 2024 to celebrate over 20 years of bringing attention to the beautiful wines, foods, and landscapes of California. Founded in 2004 in Santa Barbara, California Wine Festival aims to highlight the best of California’s wine regions and this year will feature events at four top coastal destinations: Dana Point, Santa Barbara, Carlsbad and Huntington Beach.

Anticipating another successful event season, each festival pays homage to the abundant offerings from winemaking regions across the Golden State, paired with gourmet food selections from local dining establishments, with live entertainment and expansive coastal views. The signature event in each location will feature 200 wines from 50 wineries, gourmet food samples, live music, and picturesque settings with ocean backdrops.

“We are thrilled to be back all across the Golden State to celebrate over two decades of world-class wine, food and music,” said Emily Kaufmann, Executive Director, California Wine Festival. “Our visitors enjoy the good vibes present at our coastal locations and dedication to showcasing award-winning wines from across the state’s diverse growing regions. As one of the premier wine events in California, we look forward to raising a glass with both new and returning guests at each of our four beautiful locations this year.”

Each festival commences with a Friday evening “Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting”, an intimate and luxurious experience for dedicated wine lovers. Kicking off with a sparkling wine reception, the evening features samplings of hard-to-find and award-winning reserve wines and offers tasting room exclusives and limited-production bottles hailing from vineyards across in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles, Santa Barbara, Temecula and more!

The next day will feature the “Beachside Wine Festival”, an educational event held in the afternoon. The event aims to advance knowledge of food and wine through one-on-one conversations and tastings with culinary and wine representatives descending from California’s most esteemed wineries and local restaurants. Over hundreds of premium wines from California will be available to sample, as well as various craft beers made across the state. At the event, wines can be enjoyed alongside small portions of artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits, olive oil, chocolates, delectable bites from food trucks and more. Live music will provide the perfect ambiance for the day, creating a relaxing atmosphere for attendees to experience all the festival has to offer while taking in the scenery of the California coastline and enjoying the Mediterranean-style weather.

In addition to the wine and culinary components, each festival aims to advance charitable organizations from each event locale. Many of the events will feature a silent auction during the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting to benefit organizations including: Sandy Feet Initiative, Surfrider Foundation of South Orange County, Golden Rule Charity and Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

EVENT SCHEDULE

CA Wine Festival Dana Point — April 19-20, 2024

April 19: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

April 20: Beachside Wine Festival: Sea Terrace Community Park

Tickets available for sale here.

CA Wine Festival Carlsbad — June 28-29, 2024

June 28: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, The Gardens

June 29: Beachside Wine Festival: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Heron Lawn

Tickets available for sale here.

CA Wine Festival Santa Barbara — July 19-20, 2024

July 19: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Chase Palm Park, Carousel House

July 20: Beachside Wine Festival: Chase Palm Park, Oceanside

Tickets available for sale here.

CA Wine Festival Huntington Beach — November 8-9, 2024

November 8: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Paséa Hotel & Spa, Sapphire Ballroom

November 9: Beachside Wine Festival: Paséa Hotel & Spa, Indoor and Outdoor

Tickets will be on sale starting June 1.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this 21+ event, please visit CalifoniaWineFestival.com.