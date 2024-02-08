I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Joan Hartmann for reelection as 3rd District representative to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

I had the opportunity to attend the Lompoc candidate forum last week. I listened as the candidates responded to questions and was struck by two things.

The first thing I noticed was Frank Troise’s arrogant, “in-your-face” approach. He repeatedly stated that the county is hundreds of millions in debt, the only reason the budget is “balanced” is because it is underfunded, and that there is a dire need for more cash. Simultaneously, he slammed Supervisor Hartmann for voting for the ambulance contract with County Fire, even though her vote was about cost savings. Apparently he is willing to pay millions to AMR while wanting more millions to fund a balanced budget. He can’t have it both ways.

My general sense of Mr. Troise is that he is a bully who does not understand the critical local nuances of the county budget. The Board of Supervisors will need to make vital decisions in the coming years as the state, which provides a lot of the county’s revenue, has a multibillion-dollar deficit. By contrast, Ms. Hartmann has many years of experience to draw on. We do not want someone on a “learning curve” at this critical juncture.

Ms. Hartmann’s no-nonsense honest approach shows her to be an excellent leader who has served her constituents well. I am confident she will continue to guide the voters of the 3rd District in the right direction.