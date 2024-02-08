Organic Soup Kitchen Receives 2024 Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 7, 2024: Organic Soup Kitchen is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency for the fifth year in a row. Guidestar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations and the platinum seal is the agency’s highest level of recognition.

“We are thrilled to again reach platinum level and be recognized for our commitment to achieving mission driven goals and 100% fiscal transparency,” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “We welcome the community to visit Guidestar to learn about our work bridging the nutrition gap for residents battling cancer, chronic illness and those disproportionately impacted by health and financial inequities.”

Guidestar’s mission is to revolutionize philanthropy and philanthropic practices through information. According to 2022 Guidestar data, approximately 78,000 registered nonprofits held a seal. Of those, only 15% achieved the top level Platinum Seal of Transparency.

Organic Soup Kitchen is committed to organic food for all. Through education, advocacy and programs, the agency provides nutrition and food security to low income cancer patients and chronically ill residents throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has made and served more than 3 million bowls of nutrient dense SoupMeals since 2009. To nourish and support the health and wellness of the Santa Barbara County community, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.