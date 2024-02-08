Overnight Work on U.S. 101 at San Jose Creek Next Week For Girder Installation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Caltrans will continue construction on the US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 during the overnight hours from 9 pm to 6 am. Travelers will encounter one lane open in each direction of US 101 during this roadwork.

This phase of construction will include setting box girders which will support the bridge. Once the girders are set, the contractor will spend the next two weeks preparing the bridge deck and then placing concrete, weather permitting.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.



Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.