Santa Barbara Public Library Hosts the Eastside Job Fair for Spanish and Bilingual Job Seekers

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 8, 2024

Santa Barbara Public Library invites job seekers to the Eastside Job Fair on February 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is specifically tailored for employers actively seeking bilingual and Spanish-speaking employees. Meet representatives from a diverse array of organizations and industries eager to connect with hardworking and enthusiastic individuals to fill available positions.

The Eastside Job Fair will be located at the Eastside Branch Library at 1102 E. Montecito Street.

During the event, participants can enjoy complimentary food and drinks on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Eastside Job Fair is organized by the Santa Barbara Public Library and supported by grant funding provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This job fair is a part of SBPL Works! at Santa Barbara Public Library, a program that offers one-to-one assistance and small group classes for job seekers looking for a new job, wanting to advance their skills in their current job, or looking to grow their skills to begin a new career. Those interested in preparing a resume or practicing interviewing skills prior to the job fair or at any time during their career search can make an appointment by visiting Central Library, Eastside Library, calling (805) 967-7653 or online through the Library’s website.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.