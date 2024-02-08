Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Hosts 61st Annual Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) hosted the 61st Annual Meeting on January 27, 2024, in the Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. SBTHP members voted to elect new members Michael Drury and Jeffrey Sherwood to the board for a three-year term.

Following the election, SBTHP presented annual community awards and certificates of appreciation. Pam Post & Tim Hazeltine received the Pearl Chase Historic Preservation and Conservation Award for their 40 years of work helping designate historic buildings throughout the City of Santa Barbara and county-wide; Manuel Unzueta received the George and Vivian Obern Preservation Stewardship Award for his historical murals and work to preserve public art throughout Santa Barbara; Jeff Garfinkle received the Sue Higman Volunteer of the Year Award for his extensive volunteer work in the past year at Our Communities, Our Stories, Historical Games Day, Archaeology Day, and Día de los Muertos; the UCSB Interdisciplinary Humanities Center received the Partnership Award for their work with SBTHP’s Public Engagement Department since 2019 and most recently their collaboration on a week-long teacher training: “The Making of Monuments;” and Luis Moreno was chosen as Life Honorary Member for his long work supporting SBTHP’s numerous public programs.

SBTHP awarded certificates of appreciation to Simon Kerry for his work to keep Pearl Chase’s legacy alive through his recent biography; Michael Montenegro for his sustained efforts to share Chicano history of Santa Barbara, celebration of public art, and his participation in SBTHP events and programs; and Chris Parker for his service to SBTHP’s Property Management Committee.

2024 AWARDEES:

PAM POST & TIM HAZELTINE

Pearl Chase Historic Preservation and Conservation Award

MANUEL UNZUETA

George and Vivian Obern Preservation Stewardship Award

JEFF GARFINKLE

Sue Higman Volunteer of the Year Award

UCSB INTERDISCIPLINARY HUMANITIES CENTER

Partnership Award

LUIS MORENO

Life Honorary Member

SIMON KERRY

Certificate of Appreciation

MICHAEL MONTENEGRO

Certificate of Appreciation

CHRIS PARKER

Certificate of Appreciation

For a full list of award winners, please visit sbthp.org/award-winners >>

BOARD MEMBERS ELECTED

MICHAEL DRURY

Michael Drury was born and raised in Santa Barbara. He was educated in public schools here, worked on a ranch north of Gaviota for many years, met Ray Strong in 1970, received a B.A. in art studio from UCSB College of Creative Studies in 1983, and an MFA from UCSB in 1985. He is a co-founder of the OAK Group, an environmentally active group of landscape painters, and currently serves on the Historic Landmarks Commission.

JEFFREY SHERWOOD

Jeff Sherwood and his wife Jae moved to Santa Barbara over three years ago from Annapolis, Maryland to be closer to children and grandchildren. A California native, Jeff graduated from Colby College and Stanford Law School. He had a national law practice based in Washington, D.C. and received numerous honors and recognitions for his courtroom work – primarily defense of patent infringement lawsuits. He is now fully retired and enjoying life in Santa Barbara, midway between family to the north and the south. He is a regular volunteer at Lotusland, The Ensemble Theater Company and the Santa Barbara Foodbank. Jeff served three terms as the Parliamentarian for the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club. He is excited to be part of the SBTHP team. Jeff’s pastimes include tennis, music, golf and painting.

BOARD MEMBERS RE-ELECTED TO A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM

Cody A. Makela

Kyle Slattery

Andrea Steward

Kai Tepper

THE BOARD ELECTED THE FOLLOWING OFFICERS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Michael Neal Arnold, President

Cody A. Makela, First Vice President

Kyle Slattery, Second Vice President

James Krautmann, Secretary

Shelley Bookspan, Treasurer

Anthony Grumbine, Immediate Past President

To view the entire Board of Directors, please visit sbthp.org/staff >>