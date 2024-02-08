ShelterBox President Awarded Prestigious MLK Vision Honor

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Providence, Rhode Island — Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA, received the Martin Luther King Vision Award from Providence College for her humanitarian work in leading the disaster relief agency. Murray, a 1995 Providence graduate, received the honor with two other Providence alumni, Colby Brown, and Father James Ruggieri.

“The work that all three have done and continue to do exemplify Dr. King’s beloved community and are a shining example for others to follow,” said Providence College president Father Kenneth R. Sicard.

“Kerri has led ShelterBox USA since 2015 and has personally overseen dozens of trips to third-world and war-torn countries to provide assistance and relief to the less fortunate there.”

Murray traveled to Providence College, where she graduated with a degree in political science, to receive the award last week. Providence College also highlighted Murray’s many contributions to the community while still in school.

“I regard this humanitarian award as a great honor and view it as an obligation to continue to advocate for and advance the basic human rights of the most vulnerable,” Murray said.

“I accept this award on behalf of all the beneficiaries that are forced to flee their homes in search of safety, and to the volunteers and supporters that make the lifesaving work of ShelterBox possible.”

Providence College highlighted that while a student, Murray worked for the Rhode Island Public Defender’s Office, taught ESL, and was the first lobbyist for Save the Bay.

ShelterBox has helped almost three million displaced people since its founding in 2000 and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox is rated 100 percent on Charity Navigator.

