Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Announces $1.125 Million Grants Pool for 2024

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, a philanthropic organization founded 20 years ago by 12 local women, is proud to announce it will award a record-breaking grants pool of $1.125 million as part of its 20th Anniversary celebration. With this significant investment, the Women’s Fund continues improving the lives of women, children, and families in south Santa Barbara County.

Over the past two decades, the Women’s Fund has donated nearly $10.5 million to 142 local nonprofits with impactful grants up to and exceeding $100,000. “We are thrilled to mark our 20th anniversary with this amazing grants pool and applaud the 1,300 women who made it possible with their generous donations,” said Jamie Dufek, Board Chair of the Women’s Fund. “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those most in need.”

Operating through a collective giving model, Women’s Fund members pool their charitable dollars to make a greater impact. The selection of grant recipients is a meticulous process involving an all-volunteer research committee and an all-member vote. The results of this year’s grants will be announced on May 7 at a Celebration of Grants at the Lobero Theatre.

“We hope that the enthusiasm surrounding our 20th Anniversary and this year’s record-breaking grants pool will inspire even more women to join the Women’s Fund and become part of the transformative work we do in our community,” added Dufek. “We welcome all women to join.”

The Women’s Fund is grateful for its generous sponsors and the 180+ volunteers who manage the organization with no paid staff. For more information about the Women’s Fund, visit www.womensfundsb.org