This letter is in response to the letter regarding the U.S. Forest Service effort to remove brush to create a strategically placed firebreak to protect the community of West Camino Cielo. The letter writer, Keith Zandona, states that this work was initiated without notice. This is not true.

The work is part of a comprehensive plan developed by Los Padres National Forest in cooperation with local and state fire agencies and with the participation of local interested groups and individuals, including the Wildland Residents Association. Los Padres Forest Service made a concerted effort to reach out to the community to work collaboratively in the development of the plan and to educate the community. This process has been ongoing for the past 10 years. One of the leaders in this effort was Eric Peterson, former county fire chief, who was honored for his 31 years of service to S.B. County Fire. Eric grew up on West Camino Cielo and knows the vulnerabilities of this community well.

The writer’s opinions on fire remediation and brush removal are extreme. He does not believe that any brush should be removed from the forest. He does not own property in this area and has not had the challenge of finding or paying for fire insurance. The property owners on West Camino Cielo support the work of Los Padres Forest Service and have been waiting many years for this important plan to improve fire safety in our mountain community to be implemented. Please do not let a handful of people with extreme views stop this important work to reduce fire risk in our mountains. Fire breaks in combination with fire retardant are proven to slow and contribute to containment of wildfires and provide a safe area for fire fighter ground crews to work from.

I ask you to support the homeowners on West Camino Cielo, Los Padres Fire, S.B. County Fire, CalFire, and all others that have worked to develop and implement this plan. We all cheer our firefighters as heroes when are in crisis. Let’s show them our support now while we have an opportunity to improve safety for them and for our mountain residents.

Kenna Hickman is neighborhood coordinator for the West Camino Cielo Firewise Community and a member of Wildland Residents Association.