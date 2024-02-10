I’m responding to the articles written on November 15, 2023, titled “Not as Easy as ABC: Santa Barbara Schools Tackle Literacy,” and January 29, 2024, titled “Training Teachers for a Marathon.” Both articles focused on the state of literacy instruction in Santa Barbara elementary schools and highlight a report by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) that, in part, gives the UCSB Teacher Education Program and approximately 75 percent of all teacher education programs in the nation a failing grade.

I want to add my voice to the others who have rightfully pointed out that the NCTQ has used a broad brush to inappropriately, and at times inaccurately, rate preparation programs and misinterpret the efforts being made within many of these programs to improve literacy instruction. Not mentioned is that NCTQ’s report also points out that states, not individual preparation programs, set the requirements and regulations for the course of study. UCSB’s Teacher Education Program is bound by and meets the requirements and regulations set by California. However, TEP has also gone beyond them by working and learning alongside public school partners as we collectively expand our knowledge about the science of reading.

As someone who has served the Santa Barbara educational community for over 20 years, I have observed, mentored, learned from, hired, and worked with the new teachers who have come from the UCSB TEP program. I can confirm that the program produces educators ready to support the children of Santa Barbara. “Readiness” means having a strong foundation, but more importantly, it means instilling an ability and orientation to continuous learning.

No preparation program creates teachers whose training is complete. It’s not possible. New knowledge, practices, and approaches are being discovered like all professions. Being a professional educator means committing to being a life-long learner. As educators collectively improve their craft — in this case around literacy — UCSB TEP graduates are given the skills to continually build on the already strong foundation provided by the program. They are ready to continue to learn and grow. And for this, they should receive high marks.