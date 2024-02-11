President Biden may sometimes act old but remember, this is the same Joe Biden who successfully coordinated a nationwide election steal in 2020 — and without leaving a single clue he was the mastermind behind it all. Furthermore, our President may act old but remember, this is the same Joe Biden who behind the scenes has plotted multiple court cases, at both the federal and state levels, to send Donald Trump to jail — and, once again, without leaving a single clue he is the mastermind behind it all.

Say what you want about our President’s age, but Donald Trump is the candidate who gets caught every single time — not Joe Biden — and Donald Trump is the one spending millions of dollars on legal fees and campaigning for the presidency from courtrooms, not Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, acting old and dumb is a part of Joe Biden’s successful act and Donald Trump has fallen for it — every single time!