Thank you, Tim Hale, for pointing out that Catholic entities that seek bankruptcy protection do so largely to keep clergy abuses and cover ups covered up.

Three dozen church institutions have taken this move when officials face the prospect of answering tough questions, under oath, in open court, about how much they knew about and how little they did about predatory priests.

Until federal bankruptcy laws are reformed, in the short term, only the continued courage of victims, witnesses and whistleblowers can protect kids, expose corruption and deter future cover ups. I hope everyone who has knowledge or suspicions about this horror speaks up.

David Clohessy is the former national director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests in St. Louis, MO.