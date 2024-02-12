“This could be the most depressing nine months ever in terms of public discourse,” an election pollster said the other day. Palestinian death totals surpass 25,000, Ukraine cries for support, three U.S. servicemembers perish, climate change continues, glossy magazines feature “ten best countries for American expats.”

Thank God for Hollywood relief. Oscars are near (March 10).

Best International Feature nominee is Society of the Snow, from Spain. I’ve seen Barbie and I’ve seen Oppenheimer, but this is better. Sixteen men survive 72 days in a crashed airplane at 13,000 feet. No cold weather gear. Food runs out; authorities give up the search. Survivors and their shelter are buried by avalanches. More survivors die. Radio microphone won’t work. More snow. The hope harbored by many at the beginning melts to a puddle in the hearts of two or three. There is no reason for hope. Why am I watching this? It’s like reading a daily newspaper.

This was a true 1972 event, but director J.A. Bayona gives us such excruciating detail it feels like we are there. Netflix financed it. Don’t miss the final 30 minutes.