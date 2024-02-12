Water and Sewer Bill Assistance Program Extended

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, California — Officials with the Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village Community Services Districts are encouraging low-income customers to apply for help paying their current or past-due water and sewer bills by signing up for theLow Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). With a recent federal extension of the program, customers now have until March 31, 2024, to apply. Eligible households should apply immediately while funds remain, as they are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

LIHWAP, initially established by Congress in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support financially struggling low-income households to settle outstanding water bills. Through LIHWAP, thousands of low-income residents in Santa Barbara County have already received substantial financial support, addressing both current and overdue bills.

Many Customers Already Qualify

Households with an income below 60 percent of the state median income, such as $103,856 for a family of four, and households that are already participating in CalFresh, CalWORKs, or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are eligible for LIHWAP.

Apply Now for Assistance

CommUnify (formerly Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County) is collaborating with both the Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village community service districts to facilitate LIHWAP water and sewer bill payment applications.

LIHWAP is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD). To learn more about the program, find your local LIHWAP service provider, and apply, visit https://www.csd.ca.gov/WaterBill.