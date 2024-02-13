I am writing in support of 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartman for re-election. Supervisor Hartmann has dedicated her time in office encouraging healthy and active living in our community.

As a local business owner and bicycle advocate, I have worked with Joan and the county on several bicycle and alternative transportation projects during her tenure as supervisor. These projects include the SBCAG Regional Bicycle Master Plan, the Regional Recreation Master Plan and more recently the Santa Ynez Valley Active Transportation Regional Connector Trail between the communities of Buellton and Santa Ynez.

She is a dedicated public servant who carefully listens to the concerns of her constituents and takes appropriate action. This past spring of 2023, Joan, accompanied by the County Public Works Department, joined me and our local bicycle club president, Kirk Nordgren, on a field trip to inspect the damage on Ballard Canyon Road – a favorite bike route in the Santa Ynez Valley. After carefully inspecting the poor road conditions, Joan immediately instructed Public Works to repave the critical sections of this road.

Joan is also passionate about the environment in Santa Barbara County. She has taken steps to reduce further oil exploration and to preserve the beautiful open spaces along the Gaviota Coast, in the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, and throughout the North County.

Joan is a champion of active and healthy living, the environment, and smart thoughtful housing reform throughout the 3rd District of Santa Barbara County. Please join me in voting for her reelection in the March 5 election.

Corey Evans is Dr. J’s Bicycle Shop and a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cycling Club.