Does anyone locally realize the damage that UCSB and Henry T. Yang are doing to the Goleta Valley? The defiance of the housing decrees as well as not allowing an exit on Highway 217 to service the airport will render the new Project Connect ineffective.

Now a builder’s remedy project at the Giorgi property is going to be filled with UCSB students and not locals who need affordable housing. UCSB is doing irreparable damage to our community without having to answer for it at the local or state level.

I think it’s time we all let Henry T. Yang know we will not allow this any longer.

Joan Hartmann feels a lawsuit is all she can do. She can do better. She is not the defender of the Goodland. Let her know at the ballot box this March.